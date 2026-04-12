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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report

Jeff Bezos' net worth is reportedly nearly $250–$259 billion, making him the world's third-richest person

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is reportedly earning an annual salary of just $81,400, which is less than the average construction worker’s pay in some parts of the United States.

The figure remains unchanged since the late 1990s, stands in sharp contrast to his projected fortune of around $225 billion. However, Bezos’s wealth is not derived from salary but from his ownership stake in Amazon.

Jeff Bezos has relentlessly worked for the success of a small online bookstore launched in 1994, and transforming it into an e-commerce giant and cloud computing, generating billions in daily revenue.

With a rise in Amazon’s share price, the value of Bezos’s holding also increases, making its stake a main source of his wealth.

Notably, Bezos is currently working as an executive chairman, after stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) in 2021.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report

Previously, he stated that he kept his salary low internationally, mentioning he already had sufficient financial incentive via ownership.

Meanwhile, Amazon covers extra prices, including security and business travel, reportedly surpassing $1.6 million annually.

Jeff Bezos net worth

Jeff Bezos' net worth is reportedly nearly $250–$259 billion, making him the world's third-richest person.

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