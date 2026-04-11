WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing the latest feature that will bring Status updates directly into the Chats tab, indicating a major transition in how users interact with the platform.
The significant update is a part of the company’s wider push to provide Status a great role within the app, which is spotted in recent beta versions on both TestFlight for iOS and Android.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will launch a familiar carousel of Status updates at the top of the Chats tab, which is reminiscent of Instagram Stories.
However, the tray will not appear by default. Users will be required to pull down on the chat list to reveal it, similar to how Stories are accessed on Telegram.
The Status tray will prioritise updates depending on interactions, meaning users will first look at posts from contacts they engage with the most. An easier and quicker way to post a new Status will appear at the starting, followed by the latest updates, while muted contacts’ posts will be placed at the end.
Similar existing Status updates, posts will disappear after 24 hours and support a range of engaging features such as music and stickers.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new feature is currently under development, as it underscores company's efforts to improve user engagement.