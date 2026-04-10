When is Artemis 2 splashdown? Check out timings, location, more details inside

NASA’s Artemis 2 mission is approaching its end today, April 10, as four astronauts will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California, marking an end to the historic mission.
These astronauts completed a highlight of the mission Monday, April 6, flying less than 5,000 miles above the lunar surface during their seven-hour lunar flyby.
On Thursday, Nasa associate administrator Amit Kshatriya stated, "Tomorrow the Orion spacecraft will enter the Earth's atmosphere at approximately 25,000mph."
"That heat shield, the thermal protection system, which is built by American hands and American factories from materials designed to withstand temperatures that approach the surface of the Sun, will bear the full force of that re-entry,” he added.
The last time NASA sent astronauts to the Moon was as part of the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The agency is currently gearing up for a return to the lunar surface by 2028, before China does within a few years, as it is also eyeing it.
Artemis II mission return preparations
NASA has already created a shockwave as the capsule re-enters the Earth's atmosphere, and it will see the air surrounding the craft hit a temperature of 10,000 degrees or above.
The heat shield is only some inches thick and is particularly designed to burn away, transferring heat away from the capsule.
Artemis 2 crew splashdown timings
Artemis 2 crew is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific at 5.07pm local time, or 1.07am on Saturday morning in the UK.
Notably, the crew will only take nearly 13 minutes between re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and landing in the Pacific Ocean.
How to watch NASA Artemis 2 splashdown?
NASA is offering a live stream of NASA Artemis 2 splashdown, which is scheduled tonight.