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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Cruz Beckham takes jab at brother Brooklyn in latest move

Cruz Beckham shades brother Brooklyn as family drama intensifies

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cruz Beckham takes jab at brother Brooklyn with latest move
Cruz Beckham takes jab at brother Brooklyn with latest move

Cruz Beckham has seemingly shaded elder brother Brooklyn Beckham over the ongoing family feud.

The 21-year-old launched his latest single titled Loneliest Boy that interestingly includes some eyebrow raising lyrics, according to METRO.

Though, the new song hasn’t yet been officially released, but he’s been giving fans a rendition of it on stage, and the lyrics have been added to Genius.

In one verse, Cruz sings, "Loneliest boy, place all your bets on him, to find something bad in somebody good, he always does."

His lyric also included, "Loneliest boy, I hope that you’re listening. Don’t push all your friends away, when we’re tryna show you love.”

He also sang, ‘So tell me you’re scared, and that you need someone to hold. Cause you’re in the room but really, does it even show?”

Another lyrics included, "But, why can’t they see that you’re a million miles away. They’ll never know, when you look so close."

The second verse then adds to the intrigue, going, "Loneliest boy, mama don’t talk too much, it’s breaking hеr heart.”

In short, his lyrics, as per the publication, seem to hint at the family rift.

It’s worth mentioning here that Cruz Beckham’s new track comes ahead of his upcoming whistlestop tour, which will see him perform Loneliest Boy.

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