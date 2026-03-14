News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State

San Diego State and New Mexico battle for NCAA tournament life in Mountain West semifinals

  • By Bushra Saleem
San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State
San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State

San Diego State claimed a thrilling win over New Mexico in the Mountain West semifinals to clash with Utah State.

According to Associated Press, Magoon Gwath had 17 points, and BJ Davis made a layup with two seconds left to rally San Diego State to a 64-62 victory over New Mexico on Friday night, March 13, in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 2 seed San Diego State (22-10) will play top seed Utah State in the championship game, with an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Gwath made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws for the Aztecs, adding six rebounds and two blocks. Davis totaled 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Deyton Albury scored 20 on 7-for-10 shooting to pace the third-seeded Lobos (23-10). Uriah Tenette had 11 points, and Tomisla Buljan grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Gwath had 10 points in the first half to help San Diego State take a 37-33 lead into intermission. Albury scored four straight points to pull New Mexico even at 62-all with 25 seconds remaining before Davis delivered the winner.

The Mountain West championship game will be between the league’s top two teams in San Diego State and No. 1 Utah State on Saturday afternoon.

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