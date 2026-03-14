San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State

San Diego State claimed a thrilling win over New Mexico in the Mountain West semifinals to clash with Utah State.
According to Associated Press, Magoon Gwath had 17 points, and BJ Davis made a layup with two seconds left to rally San Diego State to a 64-62 victory over New Mexico on Friday night, March 13, in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal.
No. 2 seed San Diego State (22-10) will play top seed Utah State in the championship game, with an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
Gwath made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws for the Aztecs, adding six rebounds and two blocks. Davis totaled 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Deyton Albury scored 20 on 7-for-10 shooting to pace the third-seeded Lobos (23-10). Uriah Tenette had 11 points, and Tomisla Buljan grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Gwath had 10 points in the first half to help San Diego State take a 37-33 lead into intermission. Albury scored four straight points to pull New Mexico even at 62-all with 25 seconds remaining before Davis delivered the winner.
The Mountain West championship game will be between the league’s top two teams in San Diego State and No. 1 Utah State on Saturday afternoon.