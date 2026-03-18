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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Jacob Elordi deported from US? Here's what we know

Jacob Elordi set to star in ‘The Dog Stars’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Jacob Elordi deported from US? Heres what we know
Jacob Elordi deported from US? Here's what we know

Jacob Elordi is rumoured to be deported from the United States to his home country Australia.

It all started from a claim made on Instagram account "outtapocketnews" that the 28-year-old actor, who has had issues with visa expiration previously, has been deported to Australia amid issues with his US visa.

The post claimed that Elordi was purportedly deported "after US immigration officials flagged issues with his visa status."

According to the Instagram post, the Frankenstein star was briefly detained before "being placed on a flight returning him to his home."

However, the claims that he has been deported are completely false, according to Ht.com.

The news comes two days after Elordi along with his mother Melissa, attending the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The Wuthering Heights actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Frankenstein, but he lost to Sean Penn, who won for his role in One Battle After Another movie.

On professional front, Jacob Elordi is set to star in post-apocalyptic thriller movie, The Dog Stars.

The Ridley Scott directional features Elordi as a lead actor, who plays the roles of a pilot named Hig, a widowed pilot living in a post-apocalyptic world.

Apart from the Australian actor, the highly anticipated movie also features Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce.

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