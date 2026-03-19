News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in exclusive club after new career milestone

Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup campaign ends with loss despite Messi’s historic goal

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in exclusive club after new career milestone
Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in exclusive club after new career milestone

Lionel Messi became only the second player in history to reach 900 top-level career goals when he scored in Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC.

According to BBC, the Argentina international scored the landmark goal after just seven minutes at Geodis Park in Tennessee in the Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 second leg tie.

The 38-year-old forward has found the back of the net 81 times in 92 appearances since signing in June 2023 to help Inter Miami win the League Cup and MLS Cup.

Messi - regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time - has also scored a plethora of goals for Barcelona, Paris St‑Germain and Argentina during a glittering career in which he has won the Ballon d'Or eight times.

The teams Messi has scored the most goals against in his career to date include Sevilla (25), Athletic Club (24), Atletico Madrid (23), Valencia (18), Real Madrid (17) and Levante (16).

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