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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview

Joe Kent opens up about Donald Trump reaction to his resignation in first interview

  • By Bushra Saleem
Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview
Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview

Joe Kent shared some explosive details about Iran war, Charlie Kirk and US President Donald Trump in his first interview after resignation.

According to Independent, former National Counterterrorism Center Director, claimed that Kirk warned him against "getting into a war with Iran" during their final conversation.

Kent stated that Kirk, the late Turning Point co-founder, directly told him in the West Wing to "stop us from getting into a war with Iran," adding he was a vocal opponent of war with Iran and urged the administration to reconsider its relationship with Israel.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, he also revealed details of his resignation and Trump’s reaction to his decision.

Kent said, that he spoke directly with Trump prior to his departure from the administration, calling the president “very respectful” and “very kind” in their conversation.

He told Carlson “I spoke with him before I departed the administration. It went great. I mean, not the best conversation ever. You know, I told him why I was leaving. He heard me out.”

Kent welcomed the prospect of speaking with Trump again, noting that he believes he and the president “departed personally on good terms.”

Kent resigned on 17 March, citing his inability to support the US's war with Iran.

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