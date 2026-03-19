'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release

Allu Arjun heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2, calling the film a perfect mix of “patriotism with swag.”
On Wednesday, the Pushpa star took to his X account to share a review after watching the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller.
He praised the film as a homegrown story packaged with international swagger.
“Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag… A film that will make every patriot proud… Many clap-trapping moments… BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavangaru & all actors. Technical brilliance,” Allu Arjun wrote.
Giving a huge shout-out to actor Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya, Allu Arjun further added, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire… @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag.”
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released worldwide on Thursday, March 19.
Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
The first film grossed ₹1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres three months after its December release.