Britney Spears makes huge promise to sons as new fear sparks after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has reportedly made a huge yet emotional promise to her sons Sean and Jayden as new fear takes a toll on her days after DUI arrest.
The Criminal singer - known as the Princess of Pop spent a night in jail on March 4, after being arrested over suspicion of DUI in California.
Although Britney was released from police custody at the time, she is set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, as police had siezed some kind of pills from her during DUI arrest.
The Toxic singer - who is no stranger to controversies and her over explicit social media posts has not only "apologised" to her sons after the incident, but also promised them that she will "clear the slate."
"She’s promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys’ trust and respect," an insider told Heat.
They continued, "She wants to set a good example for them and has been calling and texting them constantly, apologising and asking them not to give up on her."
"Britney’s love for her boys has never been in question, but as strong as her love is, it doesn’t always factor into the choices she makes," added the source.
This update comes after it was reported by multiple outlets that despite multiple recommendation, Britney is reluctant to seek help from mental health professionals.
The singer has refused to get into therapy as the source explained her fear noting, "If she senses people are trying to control her, it immediately brings back memories of the conservatorship and she panics."
"Right now, the only thing that really matters to her is making sure things are OK with Jayden and Sean," they added.
Britney shares her sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin - whom she got married in 2004.
According to the source, "She’s been working so hard to rebuild her relationship with them and she’s devastated that this could put everything in jeopardy."
"If anything is going to motivate Britney to finally follow through with real changes, it’s the fear of disappointing her sons," they added.
Britney Spears and Kevin parted ways in 2007.