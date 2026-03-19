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  • By Sidra Khan
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Afroman scores major victory in 'Lemon Pound Cake' defamation trial

The 'Because I Got High' rapper claims big win against Adams County cops in high-profile viral music video defamation case

  • By Sidra Khan
Afroman scores major victory in Lemon Pound Cake defamation trial
Afroman scores major victory in 'Lemon Pound Cake' defamation trial

Afroman's Lemon Pound Cake legal saga finally ends up with a surprising verdict.

On Thursday, March 19, CNN reported that the Because I Got High rapper secured a triumphant victory against the Adams County officers in the high-profile music video defamation trial.

According to the judge's ruling, the 51-year-old American rapper and singer neither invaded the privacy of seven sheriff's deputies nor defamed them through his scathing music video, titled Lemon Pound Cake.

In the song, released in December 2022, Afroman recounted the events that took place that August when cops from the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Ohio raided his home on a search warrant alleging narcotics storage and kidnappings on the property. 

However, upon search, the deputies found no evidence and no charges were filed.

Following the incident, the Hunters Got High rapper used the footage from the raid showing the officers in his track, Lemon Pound Cake.

As a result, the officials sued the rapper for invasion of privacy, revealing their faces without permission, causing humiliation, and commercially benefiting from their images.

In a three-day trial, the rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, successfully argued that he had a First Amendment right to mock the deputies, as public figures, and that the lyrics of his viral tracks could not be taken as literal statements of fact.

“After they run around my house with guns and kick down my door. I got the right to kick a can in my backyard, use my freedom of speech, turn my bad times into a good time," he stated during the trial.

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