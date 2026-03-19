Miley Cyrus gets real about Super Bowl nerves in shocking admission

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her Super Bowl fears, calling the halftime show “too much” while acknowledging she could still take on the challenge.
While conversing with Variety on Wednesday, March 18, the Flower songstress was asked if she would accept an offer to perform during the Big Game, as was rumored last year.
"I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure," Cyrus, 33, told the outlet.
"I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, 'It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world,'" she mentioned.
She said the idea would appeal to her if it’s executed in a similar vein to her Disney+ release.
"If I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was — taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is — I think I could find it in myself," she said.
Though she hasn’t headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, the pop star performed at the TikTok Tailgate during Super Bowl LV in 2021, delivering hits like We Can’t Stop and an emotional Wrecking Ball.
Miley Cyrus is also gearing up for her Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, premiering March 24.