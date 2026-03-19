News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Miley Cyrus gets real about Super Bowl nerves in shocking admission

Miley Cyrus opened up about the possibility of headlining the Super Bowl halftime show

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Miley Cyrus gets real about Super Bowl nerves in shocking admission
Miley Cyrus gets real about Super Bowl nerves in shocking admission

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her Super Bowl fears, calling the halftime show “too much” while acknowledging she could still take on the challenge.

While conversing with Variety on Wednesday, March 18, the Flower songstress was asked if she would accept an offer to perform during the Big Game, as was rumored last year.

"I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure," Cyrus, 33, told the outlet.

"I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, 'It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world,'" she mentioned.

She said the idea would appeal to her if it’s executed in a similar vein to her Disney+ release.

"If I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was — taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is — I think I could find it in myself," she said.

Though she hasn’t headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, the pop star performed at the TikTok Tailgate during Super Bowl LV in 2021, delivering hits like We Can’t Stop and an emotional Wrecking Ball.

Miley Cyrus is also gearing up for her Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, premiering March 24.

Afroman scores major victory in 'Lemon Pound Cake' defamation trial
Afroman scores major victory in 'Lemon Pound Cake' defamation trial
'As Deep as the Grave' director defends Val Kilmer's AI comeback amid backlash
'As Deep as the Grave' director defends Val Kilmer's AI comeback amid backlash
Bryana Holly slams body shamers over her Oscars look
Bryana Holly slams body shamers over her Oscars look
Louis Tomlinson dishes on One Direction songs he loved & hated
Louis Tomlinson dishes on One Direction songs he loved & hated
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession
Ryan Gosling reveals why he almost turned down role of Ken in 'Barbie'
Ryan Gosling reveals why he almost turned down role of Ken in 'Barbie'
Zendaya's ‘The Drama’: Early viewers spill the tea about movie twist
Zendaya's ‘The Drama’: Early viewers spill the tea about movie twist
Zayn Malik drops major news about upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’
Zayn Malik drops major news about upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’
Ray J lands in another legal trouble amid Kim Kardashian lawsuit drama
Ray J lands in another legal trouble amid Kim Kardashian lawsuit drama
Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint
Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series
'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series

Popular News

Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes

Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes
3 minutes ago
'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release

'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh receives big praises from Allu Arjun after sequel release
3 hours ago
Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview

Joe Kent reveals last conversation with Charlie Kirk in post-resignation interview
an hour ago