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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes

The escalating strikes undermine international peace and security, said the UNSG

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes
Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis: Death toll hits 912 as 1 million flee strikes

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is reaching a breaking point as Israeli airstrikes intensify. Following the joint US-Israeli military operation “Epic Fury” against Iran on February 28, 2026, violence has spilled heavily into Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reports that the death toll has risen to 912 people since March 2, with over 2,221 others injured. Among the victims are at least 111 children.

The UN warns that displacement has topped one million people, forcing families into overcrowded shelters.

On Wednesday, Israel targeted critical infrastructure destroying bridges over the Litani River. The Israeli military stated these strikes aim to “prevent Hezbollah from transferring fighters and weapons” while again warning residents to flee the south.


Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation expressed grave concern over “a growing pattern of attacks on health facilities.”

US President Donald Trump defended the broader military action, stating the goal is to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

However, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that these escalating strikes “undermine international peace and security.”

As the conflict enters its third week, aid agencies are struggling to provide food and medicine to the millions caught in the crossfire.

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