Trump denies US involvement in Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

Global energy markets are in turmoil following a precision strike on Iran’s South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field.
While Iranian state media initially blamed a joint US-Israeli operation, Washington has moved quickly to distance itself from the mission.
US President Donald Trump addressed the incident on social media, asserting that “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack” and emphasizing that Qatar, which shares the massive field, was not involved.
However, the narrative remains contested. While the White House maintains its distance, Israeli sources informed CNN and other outlets that the strike on the Asaluyeh facility was actually coordinated with American officials.
The fallout has been immediate. Iran retaliated by targeting energy sites in Qatar and the UAE, prompting a fierce warning from Trump.
He declared that while Israel would halt its strikes for now, if Tehran continues to hit Qatari assets, the US “will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”
With Brent crude soaring past $115 the region remains on a knife-edge as both sides trade blame and threats.