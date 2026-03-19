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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Joseph Duggar, brother of Josh Duggar, arrested on child sex abuse charges

Joseph Duggar arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old during Florida vacation

  • By Bushra Saleem
Joseph Duggar, brother of Josh Duggar, arrested on child sex abuse charges
Joseph Duggar, brother of Josh Duggar, arrested on child sex abuse charges 

Joseph Garrett Duggar arrested for allegedly molesting a minor in Florida.

According to NBC News, Duggar who starred on the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, after he was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl six years ago during a vacation in Florida.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida said in a news release that the 31-year-old is accused of lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a victim less than 12 years-old.

He was arrested by police in Tontitown, Arkansas, and is awaiting extradition to Bay County, which covers Panama City.

Tontitown police said in statement that they received a report of a sexual abuse earlier Wednesday and reported it to the Bay County Sheriff's Department, as the alleged incident had occurred there.

In an interview, the now 14-year-old girl told police that Duggar allegedly touched her inappropriately on several occasions during a family vacation in Panama City Beach in 2020.

As per the sheriff's office the victim said the incidents stopped after Duggar eventually apologized.

The office said the girl's father confronted Duggar about the alleged abuse on Tuesday. "Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

The Duggar family rose to fame on the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, which aired for 10 seasons from 2008 to 2015 and followed the home life of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their 19 children.

It is worth noting that his brother, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison in 2022 for receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.

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