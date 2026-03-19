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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Are Rubio and Hegseth safe? Mystery drone spark high level security conerns

The origins of the aircraft remain a mystery leaving investigators puzzled

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Mystery drones over Fort McNair: Pentagon alert for Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth
Mystery drones over Fort McNair: Pentagon alert for Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth

US officials are on high alert today after unidentified drones were detected flying over Fort Lesley J. McNair, the Army base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth currently reside.

The sightings which occurred on a single night within the last ten days have sparked serious security concerns.

Sources indicate that the military is monitoring potential threats more closely due to a “heightened alert level” following recent US and Israel military actions against Iran.

The breach was significant enough that officials reportedly began to “weigh relocating Mr. Rubio and Mr. Hegseth,” though a senior administration official confirmed they have not yet moved.

The origins of the aircraft remain a mystery leaving investigators puzzled
The origins of the aircraft remain a mystery leaving investigators puzzled

The origins of the aircraft remain a mystery leaving investigators puzzled.

When questioned about the security breach and the potential movement of Cabinet members, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to provide specifics. He stated

“The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible.”

The incident follows a week of increased tension with other domestic bases like MacDill Air Force Base raising protection levels to “Charlie” signaling that an attack is considered likely.

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