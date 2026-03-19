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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jordan Wright, former 'TOWIE' alum, found dead in Thailand at 33

The former star of 'The Only Way Is Essex' Jordan Wright found dead in tragic condition in Thailand

  • By Sidra Khan
Jordan Wright, former TOWIE alum, found dead in Thailand at 33
Jordan Wright, former 'TOWIE' alum, found dead in Thailand at 33

Jordan Wright is no more!

On Thursday, March 19, the Daily Mail reported that the British reality TV star was discovered dead in Thailand at the age of 33.

As per the report, the former alum of The Only Way Is Essex was found unresponsive in a drainage canal in Thailand on March 14, when a Burmese worker discovered his body face down in still water near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, at around 12:30 p.m. local time.

At the time of his tragic passing, Jordan Wright was dressed in a gray T-shirt and black pants.

According to the officers, there were no signs of physical assault. 

Notably, the 33-year-old's iPhone 17 was found on a nearby bank.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station shared in his statement, “The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities."

He continued, "Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out."

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered," the officer added.

Speaking to the outlet, Chuthong also shared that Jordan Wright was believed to have been dead for two days before his body was discovered in the canal.

Noting that the case is under investigation, the officer shared that Jordan Wright's cause of death cannot be confirmed at this point and they will have to wait for the official autopsy results.

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