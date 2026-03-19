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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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US vs Israel: Tensions grow as officials contradict Trump over Iran’s South Pars gas field strike

The operation was actually coordinated with Washington, said Israeli officials

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Tensions grow as officials contradict Trump over Iran’s South Pars gas field strike
Tensions grow as officials contradict Trump over Iran’s South Pars gas field strike

Tensions between the US and Israel surfaced Thursday as Israeli officials pushed back against President Donald Trump’s claim that he was unaware of a major strike on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field.

On Wednesday, any angry Israel “violently lashed out” at the massive facility causing global energy markets to jump.

Following the strike, President Trump posted on social media that “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack” insisting that Israel acted alone and that Qatar had no involvement.

He claimed Iran then “unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility” at Ras Laffan in a mistaken retaliatory move.

However, three Israeli officials told Reuters today that the operation was actually coordinated with Washington.

While Trump warned that “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL” on the field unless Iran strikes Qatar again, the officials maintained that the US was informed.

Trump has threatened that if Qatar is hit, the US will “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

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