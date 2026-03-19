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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert

Legionnaire's disease symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, chills, body aches, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Legionnaires disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert
Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert

Victoria's Chief Health Officer (CHO) has issued a health alert after an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Since the start of March, Craigieburn and surrounding northern suburbs have reported nearly six cases of the severe respiratory ﻿disease, though these patients are currently in the recovery phase.

The patients have received treatment in hospital.﻿

Notably, Victorian CHO Dr Caroline McElnay has urged the residents and workers of the area, who visited from late February till today, March 19, 2026, to seek urgent hospital care, if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Legionnaires symptoms

Legionnaire's disease symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, chills, and pains that may also progress into atypical pneumonia.

Other symptoms include diarrhoea, confusion, and kidney impairment.﻿

Moreover, health professionals are strongly advised to star alert and immediately treat Legionnaires' disease in patients.

What is ﻿Legionnaires' disease?

It is a rapidly-spreading lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria, which may aggravate if left untreated.

The disease transmits via breathing in fine droplets of contaminated water with bacteria, but cannot be transmitted from person-to-person.

﻿Legionnaires' treatment

Legionnaires' can easily be treated with antibiotics.

Victoria reported the last major outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Laverton North in late July of 2024.

The outbreak led to over 100 confirmed cases and two deaths.﻿

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