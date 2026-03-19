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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Miley Cyrus to mark major milestone as 'Hannah Montana' makes epic comeback

The 'Flowers' crooner to recognize for her contribution in music industry at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By Fatima Hassan
Miley Cyrus to mark major milestone as Hannah Montana makes epic comeback
Miley Cyrus to mark major milestone as 'Hannah Montana' makes epic comeback 

Miley Cyrus is kicking off the countdown as she will receive a special honour at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony. 

On Thursday, March 19, the Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram stories to share the new poster of herself featured for this year's recipient.

For those unaware, Miley has been confirmed as the recipient of the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

P.C. Miley Cyrus/Instagram
P.C. Miley Cyrus/Instagram 

According to the media reports, the singer will be bestowed with the top honour for her superhit track, Flowers, for which she also won her "first Grammys" in 2024.

The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, 2026, on FOX.

Miley is being honoured for her evolution from child star to a fearless musician. 

It is worth noting that the critically acclaimed musician will receive major accolades after she released the exciting trailer of her upcoming film, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

Miley Cyrus' iconic role as Hannah Montana returns in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which will premiere on March 24 on Disney + and Hulu. 

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