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  • By Sidra Khan
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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star flaunts her baby bump as she announces expecting her first child with husband, Vivek Dahiya

  • By Sidra Khan
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

After 10 long years, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are finally growing their family.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress delighted fans by announcing a joyful personal update.

In the post, the 41-year-old Indian actress announced that she is expecting ber first baby with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, after being married for a decade.

The post featured a series of heart-melting glimpses from the lovebirds' adorable pregnancy photoshoot, for which they twinned in white ensembles.

"Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... They're about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter," Divyanka captioned.

She continued, "Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude -We are expecting. #DivekLoveUpgraded #10 years later."

Fans' reactions:

Moments after Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced the joyful news, fans began flooding the comments with their heartfelt reactions.

"FINALLY!!! KNEW IT!!! SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH OMG I DONT HAVE WORDS," swooned a first.

Another congratulated, "Congratulations beautiful couple."

"praying for a healthy pregnancy through out!!!" wished a third.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya marriage:

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi first crossed paths on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they fell in love while working together and got married in July 2016 in Bhopal.

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