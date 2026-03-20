Luka Doncic drops 60 points in Lakers career-high performance against Heat

Luka Doncic has continued to show his dominance on the basketball court, as he scored 60 points, the highest since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, and led the squad to a consecutive eighth win.
On Thursday, March 19, Doncic helped the Lakers secure a win against the Miami Heat with a 134-126 score.
Meanwhile, LeBron James also had a historic night, as he set the record for most games played in NBA history.
Thursday was the 1,611th game of James' career, tying him with Hall of Famer Robert Parish for the all-time games-played mark.
While talking to ESPN, Parish reacted to his nearly 30-year record being broken, noting, "If anyone is deserving of breaking the iron man record, I would say LeBron James is."
During the thrilling match, Doncic recorded 60 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals while shooting 18/30 from the field and 9/17 from three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
His Lakers career high is also the highest franchise score since the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant's farewell game in 2016.
The impressive performance has also strengthened his chance to win the 2026 MVP Award.
Following the win, the Lakers are now the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-25 record in 70 games.