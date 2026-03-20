Trump's Pearl Harbor comparison stuns Japan PM during Iran war talks 

President Donald Trump made a shocking remark about Pearl Harbour in front of Japan's prime minister while answering questions related to the Iran war.
The president was hosting the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office on Thursday, March 19, where he made a joke about Japan's 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour.
During a question session, a Japanese reporter asked Trump, "Why didn't you tell US allies in Europe and Asia and Japan about the war before attacking Iran?"
He noted, "One thing you didn't want to single too much, you know, when we go in, we went in very hard and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?"
The comment earned laughter from the room, with the president jokingly adding, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"
The added remark caused visible discomfort to Takaichi, who could be seen shifting in her chair.
For the unversed, Japan attacked the US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, which claimed 2,390 Americans' lives and the US declared war on Japan the next day.
The US defeated Japan in August 1945, days after atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians.