Sidharth Malhotra showers praise on Ranveer Singh as 'Dhurandhar 2' releases  

Sidharth Malhotra has given a huge shout-out to his fellow actor, Ranveer Singh, as his new movie, Dhurandhar 2, launched.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, March 19, the Shershaah actor shared a brief statement after the new action-thriller film hit screens.
"Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in," Malhotra added.
The Student of the Year actor went on expressing his love for Ranveer as "an absolute force as always! Along with other Power-packed performances across the board @rampal72 @duttsanjay @actormody #AkshayeKhanna @saraarjun @therakshbedi."
"This one doesn’t just entertain, it stays with you. Rare to see every department firing at this level!!!" the 41-year-old Indian actor shared.
In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Preity Zinta, have also lauded the film after attending special preview screenings.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally off market as it kicked off with a promising start at the box office on Thursday, March 19.
The initial part of the thriller-action film was released in December last year.