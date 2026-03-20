Netflix exec reacts to scathing claims against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix exec has responded to newly released report claiming rift between streaming giant and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.
Just days after the streamer ended partnership with The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand As Ever, Variety released a bombshell report analysing the behind the scenes dynamics of Harry and Meghan with the network.
Citing inside sources, the author Matt Donnelly in his article titled Inside Meghan and Harry's Falling Out With Netflix — and Why the Royal Couple Is Struggling in Hollywood wrote, "In virtual and in person meetings with partners, she tends to talk over or recast Prince Harry's thoughts."
The article further claimed, "The Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix."
"Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline," it added.
Citing an insider it added, "The mood in the building is 'We're done.''
However, shortly after the scathing claims made headlines, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria reacting to the article noted, "I would say don’t believe whatever you read".
Bela also confirmed that the Sussexes still have projects with the streaming giant
"We still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We have an amazing doc with them," she said.
"They have things in development on the TV and film side. Deals come and go all the time, and we don’t renew so many deals, those just don’t get as much press for obvious reasons. There’s no juicy story there," Ms. Bela added.