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  • By Sidra Khan
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Niall Horan leaves fans 'obsessed' with new single 'Dinner Party'

The 'Night Changes' crooner announces the release of his latest track 'Dinner Party' with a special message

  • By Sidra Khan
Niall Horan leaves fans obsessed with new single Dinner Party
Niall Horan leaves fans 'obsessed' with new single 'Dinner Party'

Niall Horan has made Directioners' day "beautiful" with his latest song.

With his newest Instagram post on Friday, March 20, the Night Changes hitmaker sparked excitement among fans as he announced a thrilling update.

He shared that his new single and title track from his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party, is finally out and up for stream.

"my new single dinner party is out now. i hope you love it as much as I do," he captioned.

The heartfelt statement was accompanied by a short clip from the music video of Dinner Party.

Fans' reactions:

Niall Horan's Dinner Party left fans "obsessed," as they expressed their views on the new song.

"We're obsessed, definitely our summer song!!" gushed a first.

Another commented, "It's so beautiful, what a way to start the new era. We're so proud of you!"

A third expressed, "obsessed," while one more noted, "IT'S A GOOD YEAR FOR DIRECTIONERS."

Niall Horan's Dinner Party album release date:

Niall Horan will drop his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, on June 5, 2026.

The forthcoming project comprises of 12 tracks, including a special tribute to Horan's former One Direction band mate, Liam Payne.

Niall Horan's Dinner Party tracklist:

Niall Horan's fourth studio album, Dinner Party, includes 12 song.

1. Tastes So Good

2. Dinner Party

3. Monochromatic

4. She Gets It from Her Mother

5. Better Man

6. Little More Time

7. Flowers

8. Boys Are Fun

9. Fighting Over Nothing

10. Pretty

11. Die If I Don't

12. End of an Era

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