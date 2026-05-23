Laura Clery recounts horror accident after 600lb fridge fell on her 

Laura Clery shared terrifying details about a near-death accident when her 600-pound home refrigerator fell on her.
In a Facebook post, the comedian shared that her stainless steel fridge was not "properly mounted into the wall", which led to her 7-year-old son Alfie, who is autistic, pulling the fridge forward while climbing it.
When Clery tried to push the appliance back, it fell over and "fully crush[ed] her".
"It nearly killed me," she wrote, while adding that the fridge "could have absolutely killed" her son.
Clery said she wants to "f--king sue the contractor" who installed the fridge, adding, "This should never have been possible. This was negligence."
The YouTuber's post included a photo of her wearing a neck brace and receiving oxygen while in the ambulance post-incident.
In an Instagram update, Clery shared that being pinned by the fridge was the "most terrifying night of [her] life as a single mom".
She shared that she could not move or breathe, as her children, Alfie and 5-year-old daughter Poppy, whom she shares with ex-husband Stephen Hilton, watched her struggle.
The comedian was able to use her phone to call 911, as multiple firefighters arrived and pulled her from under the fridge.
In a Substack essay, her husband also shared that he received a message from the comedian, which read, "I'm dying. Come by now now now," from his ex-wife, which initially confused him.
However, moments later he received a call from "hyperventilating" Clery, who, while struggling, told him "Help me help me help me help me."
When he arrived at her house, Clery was being surrounded by firefighters and medics.