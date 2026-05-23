Khloé Kardashian drops major hint about Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s love lives

Khloé Kardashian has seemingly confirmed that sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are both in relationships, sparking fresh buzz about their love lives.
While conversing on the May 20 episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, the Good America founder revealed that the sisters are officially “off the market” sharing that the family recently gathered at Kris Jenner’s house to watch the Michael Jackson biopic Michael.
“All the siblings went to watch it,” Khloé stated.
She went on to share, “When we saw the Michael movie, it was everyone and their boyfriends—or Kourt with her husband—and then me. And it’s like me and my mom."
Khloé did not reveal the identities of their partners, though Kim has recently sparked romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner has been tied to Jacob Elordi after their Coachella romance.
The 818 founder and the Euphoria actor first sparked rumours at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, later reuniting at Coachella amid claims they were seen kissing at an after-party.
The romance rumours intensified after Jenner and Elordi were photographed enjoying a beach outing in Hawaii earlier this month.
They also sparked attention after being seen driving around Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on May 16.