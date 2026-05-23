Britney Spears told police her mother killed a child in disturbing DUI arrest video

In the shocking arrest video taken during Britney Spears' March DUI troubles, the Gimme More hitmaker informed the police that her mother, Lynne Spears, killed a young boy, without facing any charges.
In the police footage, when one of the cops told Britney that it is "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both", the princess of pop replied, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before."
"And nothing happened to her!...Why didn't they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything," she said in the video obtained by TMZ.
She went on to claim that her mother also "tried to kill" her before the police informed her that she was being arrested.
The story about Lynne does hold some truth, as in her 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, Britney's mother explained that she killed a 12-year-old boy named Anthony Winters in 1975 while in a hurry to rush her brother to a Kentwood, Louisiana, hospital.
"The roads were slick with rain, and as I was rounding the curve, an oncoming car was coming in the left lane," she writes.
The book continues, "In a split second I could see two young boys riding their bikes on the road. In that flash of time, I had a sick sensation that I would hit one of them, that it would be impossible not to, as I knew my car would not stop, no matter how hard I slammed on the brakes. One boy managed to get his bike out of the way, but his friend, a 12-year-old boy whose house was right by the scene of the accident, was hit."
Lynne was not charged for the incident.
Additional footage showed Britney failing a field sobriety test and telling police, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."
Moreover, the arrest report also showed that the singer claimed that she had taken several prescription drugs, including the mood stabiliser Lamictal and the anticonvulsant, antidepressant Prozac and Adderall.
After the arrest, Britney checked herself into rehab in April. She was released later that month and was reportedly "doing well".
In early May, her lawyer, Michael Goldstein, appeared at a court on her behalf, and Britney Spears was ordered to a one-year informal probationary grant and is required to complete a three-month alcohol school totalling 30 hours.