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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Luka Dončić in bitter custody battle with Anamaria Goltes takes surprising turn

Luka Dončić accuses ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes of 'forum shopping' in daughter’s custody case

  • By Bushra Saleem
Luka Dončić in bitter custody battle with Anamaria Goltes takes surprising turn
Luka Dončić in bitter custody battle with Anamaria Goltes takes surprising turn 

Luka Doncic and his former fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, remain in a legal battle, with recent developments raising concerns about where custody disputes and support cases should be handled.

According to Essentially Sports, Doncic is playing defense in a Los Angeles court, filing to block his ex’s child support request by claiming she’s playing in the wrong jurisdiction.

His record-breaking 60-point game against Miami yesterday was wiped out from social media memory after the recent developments.

Shortly after Anamaria Goltes relocated to Slovenia in May 2025 with their older daughter Gabriela while pregnant with their second daughter, Olivia, and has remained there since.

Doncic is asking the court to dismiss the case, arguing that none of them live in California. He believes the matter should instead be handled in Slovenia, where he already filed legal paperwork.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the Lakers star and his attorney, Laura Wasser, asked an LA County judge on Friday to throw out Goltes' request for child support and attorneys' fees because it was filed in California.

In the filing, Doncic states that he has been trying for months to convince Goltes to move to California with their children, but she has refused after returning to Slovenia last May.

Luka also claims that he filed a petition in Slovenia back in February, addressing both custody and child support, before Goltes submitted her request in California earlier this month.

He adds that he already covers all expenses for their daughters, 2-year-old Gabriela and 4-month-old Olivia, arguing that Goltes' decision to file in California is a "clear attempt to forum shop and avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well known."

Docic is now asking the court to dismiss the California filing.

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