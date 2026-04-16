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Is Fortnite down right now? Servers go offline for v40.20 update

Fortnite's new update introduces a fresh Fortnite Festival season entailing new music content

Is Fortnite down right now? Servers go offline for v40.20 update
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers go offline for v40.20 update

The popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday as part of the rollout for the v40.20 update and Chapter 7 Season 2 content.

Epic Games server status shows the downtime began at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC / 9 AM BST), with matchmaking disabled roughly 30 minutes earlier. Players across regions reported being unable to access the game as servers went offline ahead of the update.

When will Fortnite servers be back up?

While Epic Games has not confirmed an exact return time, servers would be restored in around 2–3 hours, following a typical mid-season patch pattern.

Based on previous updates, servers are likely to come back online between 7 AM–8 AM ET (12 PM–1 PM BST), although delays remain possible.

Is Fortnite down right now? Servers go offline for v40.20 update

Fortnite's new update introduces a fresh Fortnite Festival season entailing new music content. Multiple exciting modes, including Festival Battle Stage and Fortnite Ballistic, have been removed, while Rocket Racing remains available for now.

Battle Royale also receives Showdown Act 2, bringing new gameplay elements such as the Infinity Blade. Moreover, a headline performance by Laufey is likely to garner attention.

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