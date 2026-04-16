 Jackie Robinson Day 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers and UCLA honor No. 42 legacy

Major League Baseball paused yesterday to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, a moment that changed the sport and the nation forever.
On April 15, 2026, every player, coach and manager across the league wore the iconic No. 42 to honor the man who debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
At Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets gathered at the Robinson statue for a joint reflection.
They were joined by Robinson’s granddaughters, Sonya and Ayo, and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.
Rachel Robinson, now 103-years-old, remains the “flame that keeps Jackie’s memory alive.” Reflecting on her husband’s impact, she once noted:
“I believe that the single most important impact of Jack’s presence was that it enabled white baseball fans to root for a black man.”
The tribute extended to Robinson’s alma mater as UCLA baseball took the field in “snazzy” custom-themed uniforms.
Meanwhile, the Jackie Robinson Museum hosted youth workshops focused on economic empowerment.
Fans at the Dodgers game received commemorative jerseys as the league reinforced that “the work is done all year long” through scholarships and community initiatives.