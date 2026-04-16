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Stephen Curry reacts to ‘Surreal’ Darius Garland praise before Warriors-Clippers play-in

Curry called the praise ‘surreal’ reciprocating by labeling Garland a ‘gamer’

Stephen Curry reacts to ‘Surreal’ Darius Garland praise before Warriors-Clippers play-in
Stephen Curry reacts to ‘Surreal’ Darius Garland praise before Warriors-Clippers play-in

Ahead of a high-stakes Western Conference Play-In showdown this April 2026, Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry shared a heartfelt reaction to recent praise from Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland.

The exchange highlights a mutual respect between the two stars as they prepare for a “do-or-die” matchup at the Intuit Dome.

Garland, who joined the Clippers earlier this season recently expressed his admiration for the four-time champion, stating:

“It’s pretty cool going against a top-75 guy like that, a first ballot Hall of Famer. The skill and the ability that he has, that affected me and the way that I play.”

Curry called the praise ‘surreal’ reciprocating by labeling Garland a ‘gamer’
Curry called the praise ‘surreal’ reciprocating by labeling Garland a ‘gamer’

He added that while he is inspired by Curry, his focus remains on winning the game.

Responding to these comments, Curry admitted the feedback felt significant given his veteran status. “It’s surreal that you’re this deep into your career and you have that influence,” Curry said.

He returned the praise noting that Garland has been a standout since his debut.

“He was a guy when he first showed up in Cleveland that you knew was gonna be a problem in the league just because of his skillset, his composure and obviously his speed, He’s just a gamer.”

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