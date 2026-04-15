LIV Golf shutdown fears spark executives’ emergency summit in New York

LIV Golf executives have been called to an emergency meeting in New York ahead of a huge announcement that could decide the fate of the league.
According to Sport Bible, back in 2021, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) founded the LIV Golf tour in an attempt to act as a competitor to the PGA Tour.
Following the formation of the league several of the biggest names in the sport made the move from the PGA Tour to LIV, lured by massive multi-million-dollar contracts, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.
However, in recent months a number of players have left LIV Golf to return to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.
The moves raised questions about the future of the Saudi Arabian golf league, with some reports claiming it could completely collapse in the coming months.
It has been reported LIV Golf executives have been called to an emergency meeting in New York ahead of an upcoming “seismic” announcement.
As reported by The Telegraph, there was not a single executive present on Tuesday at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, the Mexico City venue where the next Liv Golf event is taking place.