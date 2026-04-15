Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release

Fans of PlayStation Plus Extra’s lineup are still anticipating their monthly catalogue update, which remains unannounced yet; however, a recent report emerged from a reliable source has the intel on three games that continues to dominate this month’s drop.
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium April 2026 games
Sony Playstation Plus games for April are likely to be announced within a day or two.
A credible analyst, Dealabs, suggested the full list of titles before the official announcement.
Following titles are likely to be revealed in PlayStation Plus games in April 2026:
1: Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
2: The Crew Motorfest
3: Football Manager 26 Console
The most surprising and exciting highlight of the list for gaming enthusiasts will be the return of Horizon Zero Dawn.
The Horizon franchise is likely to make a return to the PlayStation Plus library with this remastered edition of the original version in the lineup.
Another major highlight of the game is expected to be the Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console, having a consistent fanbase, will make the lineup exciting for the racing and sports game enthusiasts.
It is pertinent to mention the information has yet to be officially confirmed by PlayStation.
PlayStation Plus April lineup release date
PlayStation Plus April lineup will reportedly release on April 16, 2026.
Notably, an official announcement is also expected in the near future.