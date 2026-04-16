US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter

The United States has issued a warning it could resume combat operations against Iran if ongoing negotiations collapse, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stating US forces are prepared to launch military strikes and damage Iran’s infrastructure if ordered.
Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth described the current naval blockade of Iran as a “polite” measure during the ceasefire, adding that US forces are “locked and loaded” on Iran’s energy sector and power generation sites.
Furthermore, he urged Tehran to make the correct choices before negotiations with Washington.
Notably, the Trump administration has expressed optimism about reaching an agreement and resolving the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
The blockade, which began earlier this week, has already forced several vessels to turn back. The US aims to exert immense pressure on Iran into accepting terms, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
General Dan Caine said US forces are ready to resume fighting operations at short notice. He added that any vessels attempting to support Iran could be intercepted and forcibly stopped under expanded blockade rules.