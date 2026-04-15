News
News

Hamilton opens up about bullying after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian

Lewis Hamilton unveiled his struggles about bullying and loneliness ahead of Miami GP

Hamilton opens up about bullying after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian
Hamilton opens up about bullying after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian

Lewis Hamilton opened up about bullying and loneliness struggles days after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian.

According to IOL, Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has long embodied success in Formula One, but beneath the surface of his record-breaking career lies a deeply personal struggle with the weight of fame.

Opening up candidly recently on a motorsports podcast, Hamilton admitted that the reality of success is far from perfect.

Hamilton also reflected on the painful experiences that shaped him long before he became a global icon.

He revealed, “Having success is not all that it’s cracked up to be. It can be quite lonely at the top. I experienced a lot of bullying at school,” adding that the abuse was not only verbal but sometimes physical. “There were a lot of people that told me to go back to my country.”

“You can be the most successful, but if you don’t have people to share it with, it’s nothing,” he added.

Away from racing, Hamilton’s personal life has also drawn attention due to his relationship with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. 


The couple recently made another public appearance together at Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, 2026, during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.

Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release
Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release
Xbox Series X Alert: Highly-rated indie hits to be delisted forever
Xbox Series X Alert: Highly-rated indie hits to be delisted forever
Davion Mitchell drops 28: Why the ‘Mitchell coincidence’ is trending after Heat Play-In loss
Davion Mitchell drops 28: Why the ‘Mitchell coincidence’ is trending after Heat Play-In loss
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes injury scare to win Barcelona Opener after Sinner loss
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes injury scare to win Barcelona Opener after Sinner loss
PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned
PS Plus May 2026: Major titles like GTA 6 may leave, fans concerned
How did Maradona die? Argentina begins new trial over football legend's death
How did Maradona die? Argentina begins new trial over football legend's death
Windrose Early Access launch: New pirate survival game hits steam today
Windrose Early Access launch: New pirate survival game hits steam today
Canelo Alvarez enrolls at USD: Why the boxing star is back in school
Canelo Alvarez enrolls at USD: Why the boxing star is back in school
Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters
Jannik Sinner eyes Masters 1000 history after winning Monte-Carlo Masters
Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters: Back to back Green Jackets at Augusta
Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters: Back to back Green Jackets at Augusta
Phil Garner, former Brewers manager dies at 76: Family shares cause of death
Phil Garner, former Brewers manager dies at 76: Family shares cause of death

Popular News

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
30 minutes ago
Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release

Sony PS Plus Extra & Premium mid-month titles leaked ahead of release
2 hours ago
Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia

Prince Harry announces exciting 'new chapter' of 'Invictus Games' in Australia
2 hours ago