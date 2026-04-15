Hamilton opens up about bullying after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian

Lewis Hamilton opened up about bullying and loneliness struggles days after attending Cochella with Kim Kardasian.
According to IOL, Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has long embodied success in Formula One, but beneath the surface of his record-breaking career lies a deeply personal struggle with the weight of fame.
Opening up candidly recently on a motorsports podcast, Hamilton admitted that the reality of success is far from perfect.
Hamilton also reflected on the painful experiences that shaped him long before he became a global icon.
He revealed, “Having success is not all that it’s cracked up to be. It can be quite lonely at the top. I experienced a lot of bullying at school,” adding that the abuse was not only verbal but sometimes physical. “There were a lot of people that told me to go back to my country.”
“You can be the most successful, but if you don’t have people to share it with, it’s nothing,” he added.
Away from racing, Hamilton’s personal life has also drawn attention due to his relationship with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
The couple recently made another public appearance together at Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, 2026, during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.