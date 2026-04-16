King Charles reacts after Meghan Markle speaks out on being 'bullied and attacked'

After Meghan Markle's bombshell statement on facing criticism since being linked to the Royal Family, King Charles's reaction has finally been revealed.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their four-day visit in Australia, Buckingham Palace insiders have revealed the surprising reactions of King Charles and other members of the Royal Family to the trip.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, sources claimed that the Sussex's visit has left the palace "irritated."
"It's clearly irritating, but the feeling is that the institution just needs to roll with the punches in order to keep moving forward," spilled the tipster.
They also shared that Harry and Meghan's trip would not have been given a green light by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"What we are seeing shows why the Queen [Elizabeth] was right not to allow Harry and Meghan to mix money-making with royal duties," Prince William and Princess Kate's friend said of the Sussex's money-making scheme using the royal spotlight.
This comes after Meghan Markle opened up about the harsh scrutiny she has faced in the past decade, since she began dating Prince Harry and tied the knot with him.
During a discussion with young people associated with Australian mental health organisation Batyr at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology, the Duchess of Sussex said that social media companies were “not incentivised to stop."
"And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way,” stated the As Ever founder.
She added, “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Now, I’m still here."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will conclude their trip to Australia tomorrow, April 17, 2026.