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Target marks Pokémon's 30th anniversary with collection of 100 exciting items

Target announced that the limited-time collection, Pokémon x Target, would be accessible for everyone in stores soon

Target marks Pokémons 30th anniversary with collection of 100 exciting items
Target marks Pokémon's 30th anniversary with collection of 100 exciting items

In a recent collaboration, Target has released clothes, tech, accessories and even snacks for Pokémon trainers of all ages.

Target is currently selling all the Pokémon-related items, from Pikachu Pop-Tarts to Pirate's Booty Pikachu Shape Chips, a Gyradose/Magikarp reversible jersey, Pokémon tote bags and Pokémon Lip Smacker Lip Balms, to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

On April 15, Target announced that the limited-time collection, Pokémon x Target, would be accessible for everyone in stores on Saturday, May 2, and online at Target.com on Sunday, May 3, at 9 a.m. ET.

Target's vice president of creative curation Gigi Guerra released a statement, which read, "We know our guests love Pokémon, and we worked with the brand to make this 30th celebration really fun and exciting — even tapping long-time fans within our own team to design it."


Over 100 items will be released in Pokémon x Target collection

The highly-anticipated collection is set for a launch in two phases between May and June.

In May, Target will unveil nearly 65 products, which will be followed by the release of the remaining collection on June 6, including nearly 40 items.

Pokémon x Target collection items

Pokémon and Target’s partnership will include the following:

  • Apparel
  • Accessories
  • Home goods
  • Food and beverage
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