Rory McIlroy talks Masters 'joy' with Balionis years after romance rumor

Rory McIlroy has told Amanda Balionis that he feels like he finally belongs at Augusta National after winning his second successive Masters title.
According to Daily Mail, the 36-year-old joined golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in successfully retaining his green jacket after a wild final day.
He saw a six-shot second-round lead crumble away on Saturday, before successive birdies on his final run through Amen Corner put him back in control at Augusta to see off the likes of Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young.
Two years after unsubstantiated rumours of an affair between golf reporter Balionis and grand slam winner McIlroy, she interviewed him several times during this year's tournament.
Speaking after he had won the tournament on Sunday, McIlroy revealed his 'joy' to her and why he thinks he can get even better.
Balionis asked him, “If you could describe the feeling after this win. I think after last year it was one of relief. What was it this year?”
McIlroy replied, “Joy and belonging. I think, I feel like if you play this tournament and you haven't won a green jacket there's a sense that you still don't belong in some way and I just felt this sense this year of belonging.”
“And then when you win, it's just like this joy and a little bit of irony that it took me so long to get one and then all of a sudden, two come along so quickly,” he continued.
It is worth noting that Mcllroy interview with Balionis in 2024 that fuelled relationship speculation after observers noted the apparent closeness between them during their interview.