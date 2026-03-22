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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Meteor hits Houston woman's home after producing daytime fireball, sonic boom

Suspected meteorite hits Houston woman's home amid citywide reports of 'boom'

  • By Bushra Saleem
Meteor hits Houston womans home after producing daytime fireball, sonic boom
Meteor hits Houston woman's home after producing daytime fireball, sonic boom

The Brenham Fire Department stated that they responded to reports of a potential explosion but found insufficient evidence that it had occurred.

According to Irish Star, Sherrie James, a Houston resident, calimed that a meteorite pierced her roof. She added that she contacted the Ponderosa Fire Department for help.

Fire Captain Tyler Ellingham revealed that his team found what they describe as "an unusual rock."

There are no construction or trees nearby, prompting the fire department to believe that the rock is a part of the meteor spotted in Houston, FOX 26 reported.

NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office corroborated the report, stating that a meteor traveled over Texas at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

It traveled west to east, just south of The Woodlands. More than 100 eyewitnesses from northwest Houston to Austin reported a bright flash in the sky, as per an incident report on the American Meteor Society website.

They described it as a loud, thunderclap-like sound and a powerful streak of light falling through the sky. AMS classified the event as a fireball, a term for a meteor that explodes with a visible flash as bright as Venus.

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