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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions

PS5 and PS4 users continue to report issues despite service page showing 'All Clear'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions

PlayStation Network outage caused widespread disruption among users all across the globe on March 21, 2026, with issues entering into the second day today.

Some users are still unable to access PS5 and PS4 games, reporting sign-in related issues, launching multiplayer games, and maintaining stable connections.

Games relying on continuous online access, such as competitive shooters and live-service games, are still unable to access.

As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, PSN outage peaked around 4:59 p.m. ET on March 21, affecting thousands of users worldwide and causing immense frustration among them.

Following a few hours of outage, PlayStation Service Status page stated, “all services are up and running,” yet Downdetector continued showing a range of reports, suggesting several people are still experiencing issues even after Sony marked the outage as resolved.

Some players reported fluctuating connectivity overnight, with some confirming the restoration while others remained locked out.

Notably, the major PSN outage occurred as the company prepared a significant ecosystem shift: PSN branding will be discontinued by fall 2026, while PS4 developer support continues to end.

Though, Sony has yet to officially announce plans to discontinue PS4 online services.

Most players should regain full access soon. Those still affected are advised to restart consoles, check internet stability, and monitor status.playstation.com for real-time updates.

Is Playstation network back?

Most players are likely to regain full access soon. Those who are still struggling to access it are advised to restart consoles, and check their internet connection.

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