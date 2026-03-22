Iran retaliatory strikes on southern Israel leave nearly 100 injured

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency rescue agency says that at least 64 people have been injured in the Iranian strike on the southern Israeli town of Arad early Sunday morning local time.
Iranian missiles have struck Dimona and Arad, wounding nearly 100 individuals in southern Israel on Saturday.
These ballistic missiles caused immense destruction after the air defence systems failed to intercept at least two projectiles.
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency rescue agency stated, nearly 64 individuals were immediately rushed to hospital, with 15 in moderate condition and 42 currently stable.
Magen David Adom teams are continuing to search the debris for more casualties, as per agency.
Iran’s retaliatory strikes came as a stronger response after US-Israel hit Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility.
In wake of the situation, Magen David Adom’s chief executive, Eli Bin, described the event “an event of enormous magnitude”, expressing concerns for individuals who remained unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, the Israeli air force opened a probe into the failure to intercept the missile that imposed a catastrophic impact over Arad.