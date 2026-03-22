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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Dimona: Iranian missiles hit Israeli city hosting nuclear facility, 51 injured

Iran said the attack on Dimona was a response to the US-Israel strike on the Natanz nuclear facility

  • By Hania Jamil
Dimona: Iranian missiles hit Israeli city hosting nuclear facility, 51 injured
Dimona: Iranian missiles hit Israeli city hosting nuclear facility, 51 injured

Iranian missiles have hit Dimona, a town which houses Israel's nuclear facility, in response to Israel's action against the Natanz nuclear facility.

According to local reports, at least one missile hit Dimona, causing a building in the city to partially collapse, with rescue teams dispatched for search operations.

Initial reports indicated that at least 20 people were injured, but later the number of wounded reached 51.

It was reported that some injuries were caused by shrapnel, while others resulted from the building collapse and blast damage.

A fire was also reported at the site with a number of people trapped inside the building.

Moreover, an evacuation notice for the residents in the area was also issued, in fears of a gas leak.

Sources also reported extensive damage across several parts of Dimona.

The strike took place hours after Natanz was targeted, with Iran's atomic energy organisation sharing that the "Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning", adding there was "no leakage of radioactive materials reported".

For the unversed, Dimona is located near one of the most sensitive locations in Israel, the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, long linked to Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons programme.

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