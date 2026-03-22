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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner responds to Joao Fonseca’s ‘robot’ comments after Miami Open victory

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonsecas bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner revealed his true feeling after Joao Fonseca compared him with Carlos Alcaraz in most unexpected way.

According to Tennis365, Sinner has insisted he has nothing but admiration for Fonseca, after the Brazilian accused him of being robotic and suggested his big rival Alcaraz is tougher to play against.

Fonseca lost narrowly against world No 2 Sinner in the ATP 1000 event at Indian Wells last week, before he was comprehensively beaten by Alcaraz at the Miami Open on Friday, March 20.

Those two matches in quick succession inspired questions about the relative strengths of the best two players in men’s tennis and Fonseca’s answer sparked a big debate.

Fonseca said, “I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner. Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect. Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, can fire the ball, he has good movement. It’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot of your rhythm.”

Some observers viewed Fonseca’s comments as being critical of Sinner, but the Italian insisted they were “perfect.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion claimed a -3, 6-3 win against Damir Dzumhur at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Open. Following the he was asked about Fonseca comments.

The Italian replied, “I saw, you know, he is right. Coming from a player who played me the week before and now Carlos here, it was the perfect explanation. I wish him only the best. He is playing an incredible high level of tennis and I believe will make big steps forward.”

The 24-year-old not only wished him the best but also said that he is Fonseca’s big fan.

Sinner will now face French tennis player Corentin Moutet in the Miami Open round of 32 on Sunday, March 22.

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