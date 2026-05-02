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Kentucky Derby 2026: Post time, odds, and full field for the 152nd Run for the Roses

Renegade (4-1) targets the roses as the 152nd Derby favourite

Kentucky Derby 2026: Post time, odds, and full field for the 152nd Run for the Roses
Kentucky Derby 2026: Post time, odds, and full field for the 152nd Run for the Roses

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is here and the excitement at Churchill Downs is reaching a fever pitch.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, the legendary “Run for the Roses” is the most anticipated event in horse racing.

Fans wondering what time is the Kentucky Derby 2026 should note that the post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

You can watch the full day of coverage on NBC and Peacock with the broadcast starting early for the undercard races.

The Kentucky Derby 2026 odds currently favor Renegade at 4-1.

Renegade (4-1) targets the roses as the 152nd Derby favourite
Renegade (4-1) targets the roses as the 152nd Derby favourite

However, the favorite faces a historic challenge starting from the rail, as oddsmaker Nick Tammaro noted, “the post hasn’t produced a Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986.”

Other top Kentucky Derby horses 2026 to watch include Commandment and Further Ado, both sitting at 6-1.

Late changes saw horses like Fulleffort and Right to Party scratch allowing Great White and Robusta to enter the field.

Betting through platforms like TwinSpires remains active as fans analyze the 2026 Kentucky Derby horse.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or casual fan, the 2026 Kentucky Derby promises two minutes of pure adrenaline.

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