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UFC Perth News: Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in high-stakes Welterweight war

Della Maddalena fights Prates today in a high-stakes Perth homecoming

UFC Perth News: Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in high-stakes Welterweight war
UFC Perth News: Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in high-stakes Welterweight war

The UFC returns to Perth, Australia, today, May, 2026, for a high-stakes welterweight showdown at UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates.

Local hero and former champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to rebound following his title loss to Islam Makhachev last November.

Standing in his way is the dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates, who recently silenced crowds by stopping Leon Edwards.

Della Maddalena, known for his elite boxing admitted he was too passive in his last outing.

“I think getting stuck and not having the footwork. I was thinking too defensively,” he told CBS Sports adding, “I can’t shy away from bringing offense to the table.”


Prates, a Muay Thai specialist with a significant reach advantage poses a lethal threat.

Acknowledging the danger, Della Maddalena noted, “He can put you down in a bad way. I need to be switched on and focused.”

Experts are split on the outcome. While Prates is a slight betting favorite at -120, many believe Della Maddalena’s volume and home-turf advantage make him a strong underdog pick at +100.

The co-main event features lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush facing rising prospect Quillan Salkilld.

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