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Blox Fruits codes for May 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

These Blox Fruits codes will assist you progress faster while exploring islands, and experiencing the thrill of exciting game

Blox Fruits codes for May 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
Blox Fruits codes for May 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Enjoy the most of your adventure with the latest Blox Fruits codes, providing free XP boosts and resets to power up your journey.

Whether you have just started or refining your build, these Blox Fruits codes will assist you progress faster while exploring islands, involving in combats with bosses, and experiencing the thrill of a One Piece-inspired world. 

Blox Fruits codes (May 2026)

Here is a list of the new Blox Fruits codes:

  • EASTEREXP - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • LIGHTNINGABUSE - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • KITT_RESET - stat reset
  • Sub2CaptainMaui - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • kittgaming - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • Enyu_is_Pro - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • Magicbus - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • JCWK - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • Bluxxy - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • fudd10_v2 - $2
  • Sub2NoobMaster123 - 15 minutes of 2x experience
  • Sub2UncleKizaru - stat reset
  • Sub2Daigrock - 15 minutes of 2x experience
  • Axiore - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • TantaiGaming - 15 minutes of 2x experience
  • StrawHatMaine - 15 minutes of 2x experience
  • Sub2OfficialNoobie - 20 minutes of 2x experience
  • Fudd10 - $1
  • Bignews - in-game title
  • TheGreatAce - 20 minutes of 2x experience
Blox Fruits codes for May 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes:

Here are the steps to redeem Roblox Blox Fruits codes:

1: Firstly launch Blox Fruits in Roblox.

2: Choose a side.

3: After loading in, click on the cog symbol on the left of the screen > tap 'Redeem.'

4: Now insert any of the above-mentioned Roblox Blox Fruits code. 

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