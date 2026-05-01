Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement timeline decision amid struggling season

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has unveiled that he is aiming to make a decision over his Formula 1 future by the end of summer as he takes all of his options into consideration.
The Spanish driver has faced a haunting opening three rounds to the campaign at Aston Martin with an unreliable Honda power unit.
Despite the struggling season, Alonso's passion for the sport remains firm and recently revealed that the 2026 campaign might not be his final season.
However, the two-time champion revealed that he has not yet engaged in talks with the team about his future.
"I didn't start yet to think about the future," said Alonso while talking to the media.
While sharing that he talks with the team regularly, the topic of his future in the sport has not been brought up, adding, "We are a team, but we are talking more about the present, to be honest, than the future."
"But I know that at one point this year, around summertime or right after summer, I need to make a decision.
"At the moment, I haven't sat with myself yet to think about it. I need to speak with my family as well. I need to speak with my people first and decide what to do next year," Alonso noted.
Fernando Alonso's eventual exit from the sport will not be the first time he walks away, as he departed the grid at the end of the 2018 season.
Before returning in 2021, the 44-year-old tried his hands on various racing activities, including the World Endurance Championship, the Indy 500 and the Dakar Rally.