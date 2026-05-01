Chase Claypool eyes NFL return with Packers tryout

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has not played in the NFL since 2023, was spotted attending Green Bay Packers minicamp on a tryout basis.
Claypool was seen at the Packers' rookie minicamp on Friday, May 1, working out with their receivers as he gears up to return to the NFL.
As reported by NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has not been eager to add offensive talent this offseason after a disappointing playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.
Claypool signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in May 2024, but a toe injury during training camp led to him being released with an injury settlement.
After sitting out all of 2024, Claypool announced in July 2025 that he was back to full strength and attempting to return to the NFL.
The 27-year-old was originally a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL draft and produced quality results with more than 800 yards in each of his first two seasons, along with nine touchdowns as a rookie.
The Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears midway through the 2022 season, and he was again traded to the Miami Dolphins in October 2023.
Claypool played just 51 offensive snaps in nine games with the Dolphins.
Green Bay's receiver depth has taken a hit this off-season through trades and free agency, as Romeo Doubs left to sign with the New England Patriots and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers, who did not take a receiver in the 2026 draft, are hosting their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.
If Claypool performs well, he could find a spot in the team's roster.